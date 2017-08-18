Kansas Bureau of Investigation releases 2016 crime report

TOPEKA, KAN – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released the 2016 Kansas Crime Index Report.
The report compiles crime statistics reported
to the KBI by local and state law enforcement agencies across Kansas,
which are submitted through the Kansas Incident Based Reporting System
(KIBRS).
Violent crime analysis
The 2016 Kansas Crime Index Report reflected an overall increase of 4.2%
in violent crimes such as murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated
assaults and batteries.
This increase occurred even after a sharp 11.2%
increase for these violent crimes in 2015.
Further, the incidence of murder continued to rise in 2016. Kansas had a
total of 148 murders reported, an increase of 12.1% over the number
reported in 2015. Of these, 14.3% involved multiple murders in a single
incident. The murder rate in 2016 is as high as Kansas has seen since
2000, when 156 murders were reported. The highest murder rate recorded
in the state was in 1993 with 188 murders reported.
Property crime analysis
Property crimes in Kansas have tended to decline in the past several
years. However, this year’s 2% increase in the overall property crime
rate is driven by a significant increase in the number of motor vehicle
thefts.
Find the full 2016 Kansas Crime Index report at:
http://www.kansas.gov/kbi/stats/stats_crime2016.shtml.