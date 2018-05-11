- Senate Bill No. 180: Allows law enforcement agencies to request and receive files concerning applicants previously employed by another state or local agency.
- Senate Bill No. 260: Transfers responsibility for procuring and administering the Statewide Single Audit from Legislative Post Audit to the Department of Administration; authorizes additional audits.
- Senate Bill No. 266: Amends the Sexually Violent Predator Act.
- House Sub for Senate Bill No. 336: Amends laws related to public records regarding child fatalities, police body and vehicle cameras, and personal identification information. (As announced in previous release)
- House Bill No. 2129: Exempts division of legislative post audit from the monumental building surcharge.
- House Bill No. 2194: Permits lottery ticket vending machines and bingo ticket vending machines.
- Senate Sub for Senate Sub for House Bill No. 2386: Requires occupational licensing bodies to create a list of disqualifying factors for obtaining certain licenses and certificates. (As announced in previous release)
- House Bill No. 2438: Amends SB 260 (see above) to change a date of implementation.
- House Bill No. 2523: Amends definition of unlawful sexual intercourse to include law enforcement officers engaged in traffic stops, custodial interrogations, interviews, etc.; amends qualifications for position of sheriff.
- Senate Sub for House Bill No. 2556: Establishes the State Interoperability Advisory Committee.
- House Bill No. 2571: Repeals the existing Uniform Arbitration Act and replaces it with the Uniform Arbitration Act of 2000.
- House Bill No. 2642: Clarifies and strengthens campaign and election laws. (As announced in previous release)
Friday, May 11, 2018
Kansas governor signs bills into law
TOPEKA, KS – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. today signed the following bills into law: