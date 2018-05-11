Friday, May 11, 2018

Kansas governor signs bills into law

TOPEKA, KS – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. today signed the following bills into law:
  • Senate Bill No. 180: Allows law enforcement agencies to request and receive files concerning applicants previously employed by another state or local agency.
  • Senate Bill No. 260: Transfers responsibility for procuring and administering the Statewide Single Audit from Legislative Post Audit to the Department of Administration; authorizes additional audits.
  • Senate Bill No. 266: Amends the Sexually Violent Predator Act.
  • House Sub for Senate Bill No. 336: Amends laws related to public records regarding child fatalities, police body and vehicle cameras, and personal identification information. (As announced in previous release)
  • House Bill No. 2129: Exempts division of legislative post audit from the monumental building surcharge.
  • House Bill No. 2194: Permits lottery ticket vending machines and bingo ticket vending machines.
  • Senate Sub for Senate Sub for House Bill No. 2386: Requires occupational licensing bodies to create a list of disqualifying factors for obtaining certain licenses and certificates. (As announced in previous release)
  • House Bill No. 2438: Amends SB 260 (see above) to change a date of implementation.
  • House Bill No. 2523: Amends definition of unlawful sexual intercourse to include law enforcement officers engaged in traffic stops, custodial interrogations, interviews, etc.; amends qualifications for position of sheriff.
  • Senate Sub for House Bill No. 2556: Establishes the State Interoperability Advisory Committee.
  • House Bill No. 2571: Repeals the existing Uniform Arbitration Act and replaces it with the Uniform Arbitration Act of 2000.
  • House Bill No. 2642: Clarifies and strengthens campaign and election laws. (As announced in previous release)
The Governor has now signed 96 bills into law this session. By law, the Kansas governor has 10 calendar days to sign bills into law, veto bills or allow bills to become law without his signature.
