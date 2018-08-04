Saturday, August 4, 2018

Genetic Jackpot Episode 9: Exploring the link between weight loss, diet and genetics

How important are your genes when it comes to fitting in your jeans? In this week’s episode of Genetic Jackpot, we explore how genes can impact obesity and the food you like.

We speak to Emily Brown of Genetic Garden about how your genes, diet and overall health can be connected.

We also have a discussion about the obesity gene and while it may exist, it doesn’t serve as a permanent road map to your life and Nick shares his story of his 320-pound weight loss journey.
 

