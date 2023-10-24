Happy Foods North Ad: October 25th - October 31

HOT DEALS ALERT at your local Kansas City, Kansas grocery store!
Here are our specials from October 25th to October 31st, 2023:
Best Choice Canned Beans (15-15.5 oz.) at just 69¢
Frozen Beef Back Ribs at $2.49/lb.
Best Choice Macaroni & Cheese Dinner (7.25 oz.) - Don't miss out!
Fresh Green Cabbage at 59¢/lb.
Best Choice Soda Pop (2-liter) for 99¢
Johnsonville Fresh Bratwurst (19 oz. pkg.) only $3.99
Whole T-Bone Short Loin at $4.99/lb.
Boston Butt Pork Roast, Boneless Beef Arm Roast, and MORE!
Feelin' a pizza night? Grab a Red Baron Pizza (15.77-23.45 oz.) for just $2.99.
Craving some Doritos or a quick Knorr Side Dish? We've got you!
Don't wait! All prices are WHILE SUPPLIES LAST and no rain checks. So, hurry in and grab these deals before they're gone.