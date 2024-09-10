Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Happy Foods North ad: September 11th - September 17


🚨 Kansas City shoppers, don’t miss out on these incredible deals this week! 🚨
🥩 Boneless Beef Chuck Roast – Only $4.88/lb, perfect for a hearty family meal!
🥔 Fresh Russet Potatoes – Grab a 10 lb bag for just $2.88.
🍔 80% Ground Beef – Just $3.49/lb, available in a 9-10 lb tube. 🍗 Boston Butt Pork Steak – A steal at $1.99/lb!
🍟 Lay's or Kettle Chips – Only $2.88, snack time made easy.
🍎 100% Apple Juice – Refresh yourself with Best Choice 64 oz, just $1.68.
... and much more! From frozen catfish fillets to Totino’s pizza, we’ve got something for everyone. 🛒
🏪 Visit us at 5420 Leavenworth Rd, Kansas City, KS or call (913) 596-1881.
All deals available while supplies last!
Posted by at