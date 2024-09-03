Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Happy Foods North specials: September 4 through September 10th, 2024

 


🍕 Tony’s Pizza (18.5-20.6 oz): Just $2.49
🥓 Sugardale Sliced Bacon: $3.99
🍗 Frozen Chicken Breast (Boneless, Skinless): $1.99/lb
🍖 Pork Country Style Ribs: $1.88/lb
🥩 80% Ground Beef: $3.99/lb
🥤 Pepsi Products (24-pack): $9.99
🐟 Frozen Basa Fish Fillet: $2.99/lb
🥔 Frito-Lay Party Size Chips: $3.99
🧃 Folger’s Coffee (22.6-25.1 oz): $7.99
🥫 Campbell’s Chunky Soup: $1.99
🥩 KC Strip Steak: $7.99/lb
🥬 Fresh Green Cabbage: 49¢/lb
📍 5420 Leavenworth Rd | Call us at: (913) 596-1881




