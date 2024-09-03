Happy Foods North specials: September 4 through September 10th, 2024

Weekly Specials Alert
Hurry to Happy Foods North for unbeatable deals from September 4th to September 10th! Stock up on all your favorites:
Tony’s Pizza (18.5-20.6 oz): Just $2.49
Frozen Chicken Breast (Boneless, Skinless): $1.99/lb
Pork Country Style Ribs: $1.88/lb
80% Ground Beef: $3.99/lb
Pepsi Products (24-pack): $9.99
Frozen Basa Fish Fillet: $2.99/lb
Frito-Lay Party Size Chips: $3.99
And so much more!
Folger’s Coffee (22.6-25.1 oz): $7.99
Campbell’s Chunky Soup: $1.99
KC Strip Steak: $7.99/lb
Fresh Green Cabbage: 49¢/lb
Don’t miss out – while supplies last!
5420 Leavenworth Rd | Call us at: (913) 596-1881