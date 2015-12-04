Junction City man sentenced to 30 years in cocaine trafficking case

Anthony Caryle Thompson, 33, Junction City, Kan., was sentenced to 30 years. In a jury trial in June, Thompson was convicted on the following counts:
Count one (conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine), count three (distributing crack cocaine), count five (distributing crack cocaine), count six (distributing crack cocaine), count seven (distributing crack cocaine), count eight (distributing crack cocaine), count nine (distributing crack cocaine), count 10 (distributing crack cocaine), count 13, distributing crack cocaine).During trial, prosecutors presented evidence that in late 2012 and early 2013 agents of Kansas Bureau of Investigation and detectives from the Junction City Police Department investigated a large crack cocaine trafficking organization in Junction City and Manhattan.
The organization was led by Thompson and co-defendant Albert Dewayne Banks. They acquired drugs from three different suppliers and sold the drugs to distributors who resold them on the streets.
Co-defendant Albert Dwayne Banks was sentenced to life, and co-defendant Martye Madabuti Madkins was sentenced to 262 months.
Grissom commended the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Junction City Police Department, the Geary County Attorney’s Office and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi for their work on the case.