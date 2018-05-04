Episode 3 of Genetic Jackpot: Pets and DNA

Pets are becoming a larger part of our family – and now that includes the world of DNA!
In Episode 3, we speak to George Sofronidis, the managing director of Orivet Genetic Pet Care. Sofronidis speaks about the growing popularity of testing your pets DNA – and how studying “man’s best friend’s” DNA could help you down the road.
