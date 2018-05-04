Episode 5 of Genetic Jackpot: DNA’s Role in the Golden State Killer Case

This week, a suspect was arrested after matching crime scene DNA with genetic material that was stored by a distant relative on GEDmatch.
The case has garnered compliments for crafty police work, but also generated some privacy concerns.
Joining Shannon Halligan and Nick Sloan in this special episode to discuss the Golden State Killer case is Michael Tabman, a retired agent from the FBI and security consultant.
