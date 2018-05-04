Pages
HOME
OBITUARIES
WEATHER
CONTACT US
ADVERTISING
JOBS LISTINGS
SPORTS
BUSINESS DIRECTORY
PRIVACY POLICY
CLASSIFIED ADS
Friday, May 4, 2018
Independence, MO police looking for suspect in fraud investigation
The Independence Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect in a fraud investigation.
MORE:
Posted by
David Shatto
at
3:49 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Crime
,
Independence Missouri
,
Independence Police Department
,
Missouri
Newer Post
Older Post
Home