Lee's Summit police investigate homicide along I-470

Lee's Summit Police Department
Lee’s Summit, MO. – On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the area of northbound M-291 Highway near the I-470 merger on the report of a man stumbling in traffic.
When crews arrived they found a man who had collapsed in the inner median; the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this point investigators have the man’s truck which was found on the shoulder of the roadway.
Investigators are working to identify the man; locate witnesses to the incident and determine exactly what occurred at the scene.