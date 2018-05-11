Sen. Moran Applauds KDOT’s Selection for UAS Integration Pilot Program

Office of U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and co-chair of the Senate Aerospace Caucus – applauded the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) announcement that the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) was selected for the DOT Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Pilot Program.
“Kansas has a rich aviation heritage and I am proud to say that for UAS research, testing and development, Kansas is once again leading the way on the national and global stage,” said Sen. Moran. “Kansas is the first state to have Unmanned Traffic Management in place for all state agencies, airports and institutes of higher education and the selection of the Integration Pilot Program will allow Kansas to build upon our momentum and unlock the incredible economic potential this technology can have for our country.”
“I’m thankful for the vision put forward by leaders Governor Colyer, Lt. Governor Mann, and our state Aviation Director Lt. Colonel Brock and for thought leaders at KU, K-State and Wichita State who have been instrumental to our state’s success in this space,” continued Sen. Moran. “I look forward to continuing our work in Congress and with Secretary Chao to make great strides in safe and successful UAS implementation.”