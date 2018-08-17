Friday, August 17, 2018

Genetic Jackpot Episode 10: How secure is your genetic information online?

Data breaches are all too common today, ranging from retails to credit companies.

In June, we learned that MyHeritage had a data breach that impacted 92 million users. How serious was the database breach and how can you fight back and prevent the damage?

In this episode, we talk to Burton Kelso, a cyber-security and technology expert out of Kansas City to discuss data breaches and possible solutions.

