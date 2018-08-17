Genetic Jackpot Episode 10: How secure is your genetic information online?

In June, we learned that MyHeritage had a data breach that impacted 92 million users. How serious was the database breach and how can you fight back and prevent the damage?
In this episode, we talk to Burton Kelso, a cyber-security and technology expert out of Kansas City to discuss data breaches and possible solutions.
Listen below:
You can also listen on our iTunes page here.
