Labor Day Weekend trash schedule

Deffenbaugh will be observing Monday, September 3, 2018 as a holiday.
Therefore, Deffenbaugh will not be picking up residential trash or curbside recycling on Labor Day, Monday September 3, 2018 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Service for both trash pickup and curbside recycling will be impacted the entire week.
- Monday pickup will be done on Tuesday
- Tuesday pickup will be done on Wednesday
- Wednesday pickup will be done on Thursday
- Thursday pickup will be done on Friday
- Friday pickup will be done on Saturday