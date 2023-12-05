Happy Foods North specials: December 6-12, 2023

Check out our amazing deals from December 6th to December 12th, 2023, at Happy Foods North, located at 5420 Leavenworth Road!
Meat Lovers' Paradise:
Boneless K.C. Strip, Lean & Tender, Sliced Free! Sold whole in Cry-O-Vac: $5.99 lb.
Lean, fresh 9 to 10 lb. tube, 80% Ground Beef: $2.99 lb.
Assorted 23.5 to 24 oz. Chicken Tenderloins, Frozen: $1.99 lb.
Boneless Beef Chuck Roast: $4.49 lb.
Whole Boneless Pork Loin in Cry-O-Vac: $1.88 lb.
Bone-In Sirloin Pork Chops, Lean & Tender: $1.19 lb.
Catfish Nuggets, Frozen: $1.49 lb.
Bone-In Ham Steak: $2.88 lb.
Kitchen Essentials:
Assorted 15.25 oz. Duncan Hines Cake Mix: $1.29
Assorted 12 oz. package Smithville Sliced Bacon: $3.49
Assorted 12-pack cans Best Choice Soda Pop: $2.99
Prego Pasta Sauce: $1.99
Lean & Tender Best Choice Canned Beans, Assorted 15 to 15.5 oz. can: $0.88
Assorted 9.25 oz. Frito-Lay Doritos: $2.99
Pace Salsa or Picante Sauce, Assorted 16 oz.: $1.99
Blended, Canola, or Vegetable Crisco Oil 40 oz. bottle: $3.88
Fresh Produce Picks:
Head Lettuce, Cello-Wrapped: $1.19 each
Pantry Staples:
Williams Chili Seasoning, Assorted 1 to 1.12 oz.: $0.99
Best Choice Stuffing, Assorted 6 oz. box: $1.19
Campbell’s 10.75 oz. can Tomato or Chicken Noodle Soup: $0.99
Bonus Feature:
Hurry in while supplies last! No rain checks. We reserve the right to limit quantities. Happy shopping!