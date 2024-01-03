Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Happy Foods North specials: January 3rd - January 9th, 2023

 

🍔 Lean & Fresh 80% Ground Beef - $3.49/lb
🍖 Lean & Tender Pork Country Style Ribs - $1.88/lb
🍖 Boneless Beef Arm Roast - $3.99/lb
🌭 Bar S Hot Dogs - $0.99
🍲 Progresso Soup (Assorted) - $1.79
🥤 Best Choice Soda Pop (Two-Liter Bottle) - $0.99
🍗 Frozen Chicken Drumsticks (Tray Pack) - $0.99/lb
🍎 Old Orchard 100% Apple Juice (64 oz.) - $1.79
🍕 Tony’s Pizza - $2.88
🔥 Charcoal or Patio Steak - $3.99/lb
🔥 Catfish Nuggets - $1.49/lb
🔥 Frito-Lay Fritos or Cheetos (Assorted 6.5 to 10 oz.) - $2.99
🥔 Russet Potatoes (Big 10 lb. Bag) - $2.88
Don't miss out on these incredible prices! Stock up on your favorites and save big.



