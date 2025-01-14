Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Happy Foods North specials: January 15 - January 21, 2025


🎉 Weekly Specials at Happy Foods! 🛒
📅 January 15th - January 21st, 2025
🔥 Don't Miss These Deals:
🍔 80% Ground Beef – Just $3.49/lb!
🐟 Frozen Catfish Fillets – Only $4.99/lb!
🍖 Standing Prime Rib Roast – Special $9.99/lb!
🥓 Sugardale Sliced Bacon – $3.99 (16 oz. pkg)
🥩 Boneless Beef Arm Roast – Just $3.99/lb!
🌽 Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix – Only 58¢!
🥫 Best Choice Canned Beans – Just 79¢!
🥤 Pepsi Products – 24-pack, 12 oz cans for $9.99!
🥔 Frito Lay Chips – Assorted 5-8 oz. bags at $2.99!
🍝 Prego Pasta Sauce – Only $1.49!
🍗 Pork Country Style Ribs – $1.99/lb!
🧅 Yellow Onions – Fresh 3 lb. bag for $1.49!
👉 And More Deals on Family Favorites!
📍 Location: 5420 Leavenworth Road
📞 Call us at: 913-596-1881
⏰ Hurry, deals are while supplies last!
Follow us here on Facebook for updates:
🛍️ Shop Smart. Save Big. See You Soon!
Posted by at