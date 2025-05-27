Happy Foods North specials - May 28 - June 3

🔥 HOT DEALS THIS WEEK AT HAPPY FOODS 🔥
📅 Specials valid May 28 – June 3, 2025
📍 5420 Leavenworth Road | 📞 913-596-1881
🎉 Stock up and save big:
🥩 Whole Boneless Pork Loin – just $1.69/lb
🍔 Ground Brisket Burger – $4.99/lb
🥓 Sugardale Bacon (16 oz) – $3.99
🧃 100% Apple Juice (64 oz) – $1.49
🍕 Red Baron Pizza – $3.88
🍓 Fresh Strawberries (1 lb) – $1.88
🥫 Canned Veggies – only 58¢!
💥 Plus Pepsi 24-pack cans for just $9.99!
🛒 Hurry in while supplies last – no rain checks!
👍 LIKE & SHARE to spread the savings!