Federal Indictment: Topeka Man and Associates Operated Interstate Sex Trafficking Business

The indictment alleges the defendants provided female commercial sex workers – including a 17-year-old girl – to clients in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas. The indictment alleges the defendants recruited females who needed money and a place to live from various places -- including homeless shelters -- to be commercial sex workers.
On Oct. 21, 2015, a federal grand jury returned a sealed indictment against the following defendants:
Frank Boswell, 41, Topeka, Kan., who was part owner of Club Magic in Lawrence and Magic Lawn Care in Topeka. (Club Magic is now closed.)
Boswell is charged in count one (conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor), count two (conspiracy to operate an interstate prostitution business), count three (sex trafficking of a minor), counts 4, 5, 6 and 7 (using a phone in furtherance of an interstate prostitution business), count 8 (transporting a person from Kansas to Nebraska for prostitution), count 9 (enticing a person to travel from Kansas to Nebraska for prostitution) and count 10 (transporting a minor from Kansas to Missouri for prostitution).
Rachel Flenniken, 33, Topeka, Kan., worked for Boswell as a commercial sex worker and also managed his business operations, including Club Magic until it closed. She is charged in count one (conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor), count two (conspiracy to operate an interstate prostitution business), count three (sex trafficking of a minor), counts 4 and 5 (using a phone in furtherance of an interstate prostitution business).
Michaela Hekekia, 35, Topeka, Kan., worked for Boswell as a commercial sex worker. She recruited and trained new commercial sex workers, including at least one who was younger than 18.
Shannon Nelson, 22, Topeka, Kan., who worked for Boswell as a commercial sex worker and who filled a trusted role in Boswell’s prostitution organization. She is charged in count one (conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor), count two (conspiracy to operate an interstate prostitution business), count 8 (transporting a person from Kansas to Nebraska for prostitution) and count 9 (enticing a person to travel from Kansas to Nebraska for prostitution).
Sean P. Hall, 46, Topeka, Kan., who worked for Boswell. He set up Web site advertisements and on-line reviews for commercial sex workers. He also transported sex workers to and from jobs. He In addition, he worked as a manager at Club Magic. He is charged in count one (conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor), count two (conspiracy to operate an interstate prostitution business) and count three (sex trafficking of a minor).
Andre C. Rhoiney, 47, Topeka, Kan. worked as an enforcer to keep sex workers under control. He is charged in count one (conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor) and count two (conspiracy to operate an interstate prostitution business).
Barry M. Johnson, 39, Topeka, Kan., recruited sex workers. He is charged in count one (conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor) and count two (conspiracy to operate an interstate prostitution business).
The indictment alleges Boswell relied on the Internet to promote his sex workers and kept in touch with them via mobile phones. At times while they were out of state commercial sex workers wired their earnings back to Boswell in Kansas.
Upon conviction, the crimes charged carry the following penalties:
- Count one, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking: Any term of years up to life.
- Count two, conspiracy to engage in interstate prostitution: A maximum penalty of five years.
- Count three, sex trafficking of a minor: Not less than 10 years.
- Counts 4, 5, 6 and 7: Using a phone in furtherance of interstate prostitution: A maximum penalty of five years.
- Count 8: Interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution: A maximum penalty of 10 years.
- Count 9: Enticing a person to travel interstate for prostitution: A maximum penalty of 10 years.
- Count 10: Transporting a minor for prostitution: Not less than 10 years.
The Topeka Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI investigaged. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney and Assistant U.S. Attorney Rich Hathaway are prosecuting.
In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.