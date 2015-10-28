U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder to host Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance Event

OLATHE, Kan. ----- Representative Kevin Yoder will host a Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance Event to provide help to seniors during the Medicare Open Enrollment Period on Tuesday, November 10 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Olathe Community Center.
Trained volunteers from the Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas (SHICK) program will be on hand at the event to provide one-on-one assistance to seniors who have questions, or who wish to make changes to their plans.
The Medicare Open Enrollment Period extends from October 15 through December 7. Medicare beneficiaries who wish to make changes or enroll for the first time need to bring their Medicare card, any current prescriptions (including dosage and frequency), and a list of preferred pharmacies. The event is free and open to everyone.
For additional information, or if you are unable to attend, please contact Congressman Yoder’s District Office in Overland Park at (913) 621-0832.
WHAT:Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance Event
WHEN: Tuesday, November 10, 2015
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
WHERE: Olathe Community Center
(Rooms A & B)
1205 E. Kansas City Road
Olathe, KS 66061