Wednesday, October 7, 2015
Iconic bridge will shine in Royal Blue in honor of the Kansas City Royals
KANSAS CITY, MO. – Thanks to continued success and the winning ways of the Kansas City Royals, the Christopher S. Bond Bridge over the Missouri River will once again shine in Royal blue.
Beginning Tuesday night, Oct. 6, The Missouri Department of Transportation will light up the iconic bridge in honor of the 2015 American League Central Division Champions. Each night while our Royals battle for the crown, the dual-span bridge, which features 40 bright lights, will come to life.
Crews used blue plexiglass shields to cover each light, which will light up the nighttime Kansas City skyline beginning at dusk every night. The bridge is named for Christopher “Kit” Bond, the former governor and Missouri United States senator.
