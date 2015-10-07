Former Manhattan city attorney indicted on child porn charges

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
KANSAS CITY, KAN. - The former city attorney of Manhattan, Kan., is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., today on charges of distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom said.
Bill D. Raymond, 53, Andover, Kan., is charged with three counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November 2014, February 2015 and May 2015 in Butler and Riley counties.
A federal grand jury indicted Raymond on Sept. 30, 2015.
If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 20 years on each distribution count, and a maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession charge. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.
In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.