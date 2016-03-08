Former Topeka Store Clerk Sentenced In Armed Robbery of ATM Attendant

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A former Topeka store clerk was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months in federal prison for helping to plan an armed robbery of a man whose job was to stock ATMs with cash, U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom said.
Ahmad Salim Salti, 21, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. In his plea, he admitted the crime occurred while he was a clerk at the Low Cost Plus convenience store at 3101 S.E. 6th in Topeka.
On Sept. 16, 2014, Topeka police were called when a masked gunman brandishing a firearm entered the store just as the victim was beginning to fill an ATM. The gunman – later identified as Pattrick J. Towner, assaulted the victim and took the money. He also took the keys to the victim’s van and escaped in the vehicle.
Investigators learned that Salti had helped to plan the robbery. Salti gave Towner the date and time the victim would come to fill the ATM.
Co-defendant Pattrick J. Towner has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
Grissom commended the Topeka Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.