Tuesday, March 8, 2016
Five Kansas City based artists each to receive unrestricted $10,000 cash awards
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Charlotte Street Foundation is pleased to announce five recipients of the 2016 Charlotte Street Awards.
The 2016 Charlotte Street Visual Artist Award Fellows are Madeline Gallucci, Rodolfo Marron III, and Shawn Bitters. The 2016 Charlotte Street Generative Performing Artist Award Fellows are J. Ashley Miller and Eddie Moore. Each artists will receive an unrestricted cash award of $10,000.
The 2016 Charlotte Street Award Fellows were selected through competitive processes beginning with open calls for applications from artists based in the five-county Kansas City Metro Area.
Artists selections were made by a panel of jurors consisting of renowned and qualified arts professionals. Jurors participated in in-person interviews, presentations, and studio visits, resulting in the selection of 8 finalists for the Generative Performing Artists Awards and 10 finalists for the Visual Artist Awards.
The Visual Artist Awards panel included Erin Dziedzic, Curator and Head of Adult Programs at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art (Kansas City, MO); Rita Gonzalez, Curator and Acting Department Head at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Los Angeles, California); Nicole Caruth, Artistic Director, Exhibitions and Public Engagement at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Art (Omaha, Nebraska); James McAnally, Co-Director & Curator at the Luminary, Executive Editor at Temporary Art Review (St. Louis, MO).
The Generative Performing Artist Awards panel included Steve Dietz, Founder, President, and Artistic Director of Northern Lights.mn (Minnesota); Glenn North, nationally recognized Performance Poet (Kansas City, MO), Du Yun, Composer, Multi-instrumentalist and Performance Artist, Founding Member of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), and Artistic Director of MATA (NYC); and Suzanne Ryanstrati, Dancer, Director, Choreographer, & Educator (Kansas City, MO).
The work of the Visual Artist Awards Fellows will be featured in the 2016 Charlotte Street Visual Artist Awards Exhibition opening September, 2016 at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at the Crossroads—the latest organization to partner with Charlotte Street for the Visual Artist Awards Exhibition. The exhibition will be curated by Kemper Museum Curator and Head of Adult Programs, Erin Dziedzic. Public performances of work by the Generative Performing Artist Awards Fellows will be promoted by Charlotte Street throughout the year.