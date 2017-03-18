Saturday, March 18, 2017
Kansas Lottery Players “Go for the Green” with Rolling Jackpots
One Hot Lotto player in northeast Kansas wisely purchased the Sizzler option on his Hot Lotto ticket and tripled his prize to $9,000 for matching four of the first five numbers and the Hotball.
Two other tickets, both sold in south central Kansas, matched four of the first five numbers and the Hotball without Sizzler to each win $3,000.
No ticket matched all numbers in the March 15 Hot Lotto drawing so the jackpot rolls to $4.82 million for Saturday’s drawing.
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots also continue to climb. Tomorrow night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $131 million with a cash option of $77.1 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $141 million, with a cash option of $83.3 million.
The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since last being hit September 21, 2016, and now stands at an estimated $1.645 million for Saturday night’s drawing.
Pot O’ Gold Flash Sale March 17
Players can get a FREE $2 Super Kansas Cash ticket tomorrow when they purchase $6 or more of Lucky for Life on a single ticket. The Pot O’Gold Flash Sale runs from 5:00 a.m. through 8:59 p.m. March 17 only.