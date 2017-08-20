Kansas City T-Bones nip Gary Southshore, 3-2

Pointstreak League Communication
Kansas City 3, Gary Southshore 2
The Kansas City T-Bones wasted no time in taking the lead on Saturday night, as LF Kyle Petty drove in a run in the first with a single. The Railcats tied the game in the fifth inning, but the T-Bones answered in the bottom of the frame to take a two-run lead. 1B Kevin Keyes and RF Dexter Kjerstad connected on two straight RBI singles to give the T-Bones a lead they would not relinquish. The Railcats only scored once more as the T-Bones held on for the narrow victory. RHP Luis Paula had a strong showing in the win as he went 6.2 one-run innings. Paula (5-2) allowed a run on three hits and struck out five batters. Keyes finished 2-4 with a run scored and a RBI in the win.
Cleburne 5, St Paul 1
The Railroaders took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning en route to their 40th victory of the season on Saturday night. The Saints scored a run in the first to make it a 2-1 game and then neither team scored again until the eighth inning when the Railroaders added three more runs to take a 5-1 lead. The score held as they won 5-1. 2B Maikol Gonzalez and DH Pichi Balet contributed two hits each for the Railroaders. Balet also knocked in two runs on the night. RHP Laetten Galbraith pitched six one-run innings and allowed just five hits to earn his first win of the year.
Wichita 3, Texas 2
The Airhogs and Wingnuts exchanged blows on Saturday night and went into the eighth inning tied at two. In the eighth RF Richard Prigatano hit a RBI single to give the Wingnuts their go-ahead run. RHP Ryan Kussmaul nailed the door shut in the ninth by pitching a scoreless inning to earn his third save of the season for the Wingnuts. RHP Mike DeVine pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn his third save of the season. DH Zac Fisher had a strong game in the victory as he hit his ninth home run of the season and knocked in two on the night.
Winnipeg 8, Fargo-Moorhead 2
The Goldeyes easily disposed of the Redhawks on Saturday night as they scored four runs in the eighth inning to extend their lead to 7-2 in the eventual 8-2 victory. DH David Bergin led the way for the Goldeyes as he collected two hits, scored once and knocked in three runs on the night. CF Reggie Abercrombie also had a multi-hit game in the win, as he went 3-3, scoring once and knocking in a run. RHP Mikey O''Brien cruised to his ninth win of the season as he allowed two runs (one earned) in 6.2 innings of work. O''Brien (9-4) allowed eight hits, walked a batter and struck out three in the win. Three relief pitchers went the last 2.1 innings to give the Goldeyes their 51st win of the season.
Lincoln 10, Sioux City 4
The Explorers took a 1-0 run into the fifth inning before the Saltdogs exploded for a three-run inning to take a two-run lead. CF Joe Robbins had the big play of the inning as he connected on a double that scored two runs. In the sixth LF Brandon Jacobs hit a two-run double and scored on the next play from a C Brent Dean two-run home run. The Saltdogs took a menacing 7-1 lead en route to the six-run victory. 1B Nathaniel Maggio had a strong performance as he connected on his fifth home run of the season and collected three hits on the night. LHP Bennett Parry pitched six innings to earn his second win of the year. Parry allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out seven batters in the win.
Sioux Falls 2, Salina 1
After taking Friday night''s series opener the Stockade looked to be in control again as they scored in the second inning and maintained a one-run lead into the fifth. However, the scripts flipped when 1B Chris Jacobs blasted a solo home run to tie the game. In the seventh with the score still tied and runners on second and third, RF Jabari Henry scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. RHP Grady Wood closed out the final two innings to earn the complete game victory. Wood (8-2) allowed just a run on two hits and struck out ten batters to give the Explorers its 39th win of 2017.
