KCKCC to Offer U-Pass Program this Fall

KANSAS CITY, KAN. - Kansas City Kansas Community College is the latest educational institution to form a partnership with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to provide U-Pass.
U-Pass is an all-access transit pass to college students in the Kansas City area. The University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City Art Institute and the Metropolitan Community College system currently have the U-Pass program on all of their campuses.
With a current school ID, students at these schools have access to all RideKC buses. The U-Pass covers not just trips to campus, but can be used for traveling to jobs, entertainment and shopping throughout the region. This is the first year KCKCC is offering U-Pass to students. The U-Pass gives students an easy way to make connections around the region without the expense of buying a bus pass. RideKC offers more than 90 routes throughout the Kansas City region, with routes 101, 116 and the new 114 Amazon Express route all running to the KCKCC main campus.
“We are excited for so many students to be able to travel throughout the region using just their student ID,” said Melissa Bynum, Unified Government Commissioner and Board member of the KCATA. “These valuable partnerships are helping us continue to build an integrated seamless transit system.”
KCATA will hold How-To-Ride demonstrations at KCKCC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at KCKCC’s annual Back to School Bash. Students will be able to get on the bus and ask any questions about the transit service.
For more information, contact Linda Warner, director of the Counseling and Advocacy Center at KCKCC at 913-288-7194 or by email at lwarner@kckcc.edu.