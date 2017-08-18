Popular K-10 connector resumes regular service Aug. 21

OVERLAND PARK, KS - As students return to college campuses this fall, Johnson County’s popular bus service will resume its regular operating schedule between Overland Park and Lawrence.
Starting Monday, Aug. 21, the 510 K-10 Connector will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Rush-hour service in the morning and afternoon operates every half hour. Midday service runs hourly.
Night service is available, operating hourly from 7:10 until 11:21 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The last nightly westbound trip starting at Johnson County Community College leaves at 10:10 p.m. The last nightly eastbound trip from the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence leaves Irving Hill Road and Naismith Drive at 9:05 p.m.
The fare for the approximately 40-mile trip is $3 each way. Riders can cut 25 percent off fare prices by purchasing a 31-day pass for $95. They can save 10 percent on the regular fare price by purchasing a 10-ride pass for $31.50.
Service on the K-10 Connector offers the comfort of over-the-road coaches with Wi-Fi. Students use the time to study for an exam, do homework, text safely or even catch a short nap free of the worries of highway driving.
Started in 2007, the K-10 Connector has proven popular with students, staff and faculty at Johnson County Community College and the University of Kansas. It also has attracted riders commuting to Johnson County from Lawrence for work.
The route includes stops at Johnson County Community College’s Carlsen Center, the University of Kansas-Edwards campus in Overland Park, two stops at the KU campus and one in east Lawrence. Classes for the fall semester at Johnson County Community College and the University of Kansas campuses start Aug. 21.
To get more details about the K-10 Connector service go to www.ridekc.org. Route information also is available from the Regional Call Center at (816) 221-0660 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.