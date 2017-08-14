U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver on Trump's comments: "I just don't like the president"

U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver had choice words for President Donald Trump following Trump's comments on the violence in Charlottesville.
"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides,” President Trump said after a car sped into a group of counter protestors. “On many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time. It has no place in America."
Cleaver's response? It "crossed the line for me," Cleaver said.
He spoke to KCTV5 News on camera:
KCTV5