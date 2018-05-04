$500K in damage caused by storms in Grandview

Grandview Fire Department News Release
GRANDVIEW, MO - A severe storm went through the City of Grandview during the evening of May 2 causing damage to numerous structures in the City from the high winds.
There are trees down and roofs damaged throughout the City.
No injuries were reported.
City Building Inspector Scott Karr and Fire Marshal Lew Austin conducted a damage assessment of, compiling a report for the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.
The American Red Cross is expected to send a team to Grandview to assist with the damage assessments.
The estimated damages to structures and vehicles from the severe windstorm is approximately $500,000.00.