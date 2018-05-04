Reward increased to $10,000 for Kansas City homicides

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers News Release
KANSAS CITY, MO --- The Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the City of Kansas City, Missouri announced at a press conference held at police headquarters on Friday, April 27 an increase in the reward amount for KCMO homicides of “Up to $10,000.00.”
On November 3, 2017 a similar press conference was held raising KCMO homicide rewards “Up to $5,000.00.’’ Since that initial announcement 2 homicides were solved through anonymous TIPS received by Crime Stoppers. About 12 hours after last Friday’s announcement a homicide occurred at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store at 107th and Blue Ridge in Kansas City, Missouri. Numerous TIPS have been received in that case and Crime Stoppers was advised that one particular TIP assisted in the identification, location and arrest of the suspect in the case who is currently in custody in the Jackson county Jail for Murder II and Armed Criminal Action.
We thank the efforts of law enforcement, the media and the community for bringing a quick resolution to this unfortunate crime and are pleased to recommend approval of a $10,000.00 TIP payment to the anonymous tipster. We remind the public that there are many unsolved KCMO homicides in need of information which could allow detectives to clear the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), TIPS may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading our NEW mobile app, P3TIPS, on Google Play or the Apple iOS stores for FREE. Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges PERTAINING TO KCMO HOMICIDES ONLY could be eligible for up to $10,000.00 in reward money. ALL INFORMATION IS ANONYMOUS.