9 cats killed in Lee's Summit town home fire

Lee's Summit Fire Department
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 2:47 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 539 NE Newport Drive. The occupant was asleep in the living room when she was awakened by the smoke alarm and noticed a fire on the stove. 911 Was called as she was leaving the building.
When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible from one unit of a two-story four plex. The occupants of the entire building appeared to be outside and accounted for.
When firefighters entered the building the fire had spread to the rest of the kitchen and into the living room. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search of the involved and adjoining units to confirm everyone was out. The fire was under control by 3:15 p.m. Crews did locate ten cats in the involved unit, only one survived.
The fire heavily damaged the kitchen and living room, with smoke damage throughout the remainder of the involved unit. The adjoining townhomes were undamaged and able to be reoccupied.
The fire originated on the stove. The occupant was moving into the townhome and items had been placed on the stove top. It is believed the controls on the back of the stove may have been accidentally bumped on and ignited combustible items on the stove.