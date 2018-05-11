Man From Texas Charged With Taking Kansas Teenager Across State Lines for Sex

U.S. Department of Justice
WICHITA, KAN. – A man from Texas was charged in federal court here today with taking a Hutchinson, Kan., girl across state lines for sex, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
Juan Carlos Carmona, 36, is charged with one count of traveling from Texas to Kansas to have sex with a minor and one count of transporting a minor from Kansas to Texas to have sex with her.
The complaint alleges the investigation began May 6 when a 15-year-old girl living in Hutchinson was reported missing. Investigators learned that in April 2018 Carmona drove from Texas to meet the girl and have sex with her. He rented a room in Hutchinson at a local hotel where he and the girl met. After returning to Texas, Carmona came back to Kansas in May, picked up the girl and drove her to Houston, where the two had sex.
If convicted, Carmona faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the first count and not less than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the second count. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.