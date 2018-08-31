Friday, August 31, 2018

Genetic Jackpot Episode 11: A further discussion about genetics and weight loss

In this week’s episode, Shannon and Nick have a follow-up discussion concerning genetics, diet and weight loss.

Included in the discussion is the role genes can have in weight loss, but why it’s not the only factor.

Plus, Nick elaborates more on his 300-pound weight loss journey over the past six years.

  ----- Listen to The Genetic Jackpot Podcast! Previous episodes are below.

Episode 10: How secure is your genetic information online? 

Episode 9: Exploring the link between weight loss, diet and genetics

Episode 8: The backlog of thousands of untested rape kits

Episode 7: Chicago news anchor’s journey to Africa for answers

Episode 6: Helping younger generations become aware of DNA

Episode 5: DNA’s Role in the Golden State Killer Case

Episode 4: Opening up the “Pandora’s Box”

Episode 3: Pets and DNA

Episode 2: To test or not to test?

Episode #1: An introduction to The Genetic Jackpot

