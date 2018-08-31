Genetic Jackpot Episode 11: A further discussion about genetics and weight loss

In this week’s episode, Shannon and Nick have a follow-up discussion concerning genetics, diet and weight loss.
Included in the discussion is the role genes can have in weight loss, but why it’s not the only factor.
Plus, Nick elaborates more on his 300-pound weight loss journey over the past six years.
Previous episodes are below. You can also listen on our iTunes page here.
