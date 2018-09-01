Enhanced security takes effect in WestportStarting tonight on August 31, enhanced security will be implemented and crowds at Westport will be screened prior to entering the pedestrian zone from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. The security has been talked about for months. "Increasingly it is necessary to screen for weapons like airports, stadiums, arenas, and some public buildings," the release said.
Saturday, September 1, 2018
Security enhancements begin this weekend in Westport
