Happy Foods North ads: September 25 - October 1, 2024

Unbeatable Deals at Happy Foods!
Valid: September 25th - October 1st, 2024
Looking for the best deals in town? Check out these amazing specials happening this week at Happy Foods:
Sugardale Sliced Bacon – Just $3.99 (16 oz package)
Boston Butt Pork Steak – $1.79/lb (Family Pack)
Chicken Drumsticks – Only 99¢/lb (Frozen Family Pack)
Whole Top Sirloin Beef Roast – $4.99/lb (In Cry-O-Vac)
Fresh Green Grapes – Just $1.39/lb
Post Cereal (Selected varieties) – Only $1.99
Party Size Lays and Kettle Lays – $3.88
Coke Products – Assorted 12-pack cans for $5.88!
And so much more! Hurry in – these deals are good while supplies last!
Visit us at 5420 Leavenworth Road
Call us at 913-596-1881
Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook for updates: facebook.com/HappyFoodsKCK