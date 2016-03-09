KCUR 89.3 Celebrates 30 Years of The Fish Fry With Chuck “Haddock” Haddix

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – KCUR will celebrate Chuck “Haddock” Haddix!
It will be his 30 year anniversary hosting The Fish Fry and we’re throwing a public radio party at Knuckleheads’ Saloon on Thursday, March 24th.
For the past 30 years KCUR has presented The Fish Fry, a virtual public radio party in your living room every Friday and Saturday night on KCUR 89.3. It’s been a labor of love for host Chuck “Haddock,” who has served up of the best in blues, R&B, soul, jumpin’ jazz and zydeco since 1985. KCUR is proud to have The Fish Fry as one of its signature programs.
“The Fish Fry is out of the music mainstream,” Haddix said. His playlists back up that claim. The musical offerings range from Buckwheat Zydeco, Aretha Franklin and Big Joe Turner to James Brown, Maria Muldaur and Stevie Ray Vaughn. The ability to take different types of music and pull out the elements that best reflect our “Kansas City style” takes talent and passion.
The anniversary party’s going to swing! The Danielle Nicole Band w/Katy Guillen & The Girls are the featured performers. The Danielle Nicole Band has toured with Buddy Guy and George Thorogood, while Katy Guillen & The Girls have been called “the next big thing coming out of Kansas City.” Together they bring a hard-driving, rousing style of blues that will create the ultimate party atmosphere.
Knuckleheads Saloon is at 2715 Rochester St, Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are $20 and are available at http://www.kcur.org/fishfry