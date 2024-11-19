Happy Foods North: November 20 - December 3, 2024

Happy Thanksgiving Deals at Happy Foods North!
Get your holiday feast on a budget with these unbeatable offers, valid November 20 - December 3, 2024!
Boston Butt Pork Roast – Only $1.49/lb. (Lean, tender, and sliced for free!)
Frozen Hen or Tom Turkey – No extra purchase required, only 99¢/lb.
Fresh Sweet Potatoes – Sweeten your table at 48¢/lb.
Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix – Just 58¢
Assorted Fresh Greens – 69¢/bunch
Betty Crocker Cake Mix or Frosting – Only $1.29
Best Choice Butter – Stock up for $2.88/lb.
Plus more amazing offers on essentials like coffee, bacon, cheese, and canned veggies!
Don't forget our manager's specials!
Visit us at 5420 Leavenworth Road, or call 913-596-1881 for more info. We’re open Thanksgiving Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help you with last-minute needs.
Let's make this Thanksgiving extra special (and affordable)! Share this post and tag your family and friends! #kansascity #specials #Thanksgiving #thanksgivingdeals