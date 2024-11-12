Happy Foods North specials: November 13-19

Happy Foods North Specials!
Get ready for Thanksgiving with these amazing deals at Happy Foods! From November 13th - 19th, 2024, stock up on fresh produce, quality meats, and pantry staples.
Featured Deals:
Fresh Mandarin Oranges (3 lb bag) – Only $3.88!
Lean Ground Beef (80%) – $3.99/lb Family Pack
Tender KC Strip Steaks – $7.99/lb Family Pack
Bone-In Sirloin Pork Chops – $1.69/lb Family Pack
Best Choice Frozen Turkey – Only 99¢/lb (No other purchase required!)
Pantry Essentials:
Ragu Pasta Sauce (15.5-24 oz) – $1.88
Best Choice Stuffing Mix (6 oz) – $1.19
Del Monte Canned Vegetables (14.5-15.25 oz) – 79¢
…and so much more!
5420 Leavenworth Road | 913-596-1881
Prices good while supplies last. No rain checks.
Hurry in and make your holiday meals memorable with Happy Foods North!