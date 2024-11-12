Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Happy Foods North specials: November 13-19

 



🍂🛒 Happy Foods North Specials! 🛒🍂
Get ready for Thanksgiving with these amazing deals at Happy Foods! From November 13th - 19th, 2024, stock up on fresh produce, quality meats, and pantry staples.
🌟 Featured Deals:
🍕 Tony’s Pizza (18.56-20.6 oz) – Just $2.88 each!
🍊 Fresh Mandarin Oranges (3 lb bag) – Only $3.88!
🥩 Lean Ground Beef (80%) – $3.99/lb Family Pack
🥩 Tender KC Strip Steaks – $7.99/lb Family Pack
🍖 Bone-In Sirloin Pork Chops – $1.69/lb Family Pack
🦃 Best Choice Frozen Turkey – Only 99¢/lb (No other purchase required!)
🥫 Pantry Essentials:
🍝 Ragu Pasta Sauce (15.5-24 oz) – $1.88
🍲 Best Choice Stuffing Mix (6 oz) – $1.19
🥫 Del Monte Canned Vegetables (14.5-15.25 oz) – 79¢
…and so much more! 🥳
📍 5420 Leavenworth Road | 📞 913-596-1881
Prices good while supplies last. No rain checks.
🛒 Hurry in and make your holiday meals memorable with Happy Foods North!
