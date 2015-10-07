Driver from Pennsylvania sentencer after arrest with 13 pounds of cocaine

U.S. Department of Justice
TOPEKA, KAN. - A Pennsylvania man stopped on a highway in Kansas with more than 13 pounds of cocaine was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom said.
Jamal Shareef Williams, 37, Homestead, Penn., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. In his plea, he admitted he was driving a rented pickup on July 23, 2014, when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him on I-70 near exit 322 in Shawnee County. Investigators found the cocaine in metal compartments attached to the rims inside spare tires.
Grissom commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough for their work on the case.
He is innocent until proven guilty.