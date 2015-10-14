Wednesday, October 14, 2015
TRAFFIC ALERT: Central Avenue Bridge over I-70 for Monday-Friday, October 19-23
KANSAS CITY, KAN. ---- Westbound Central Avenue on the bridge over I-70 will be reduced to ONE OPEN LANE, 24/7 round the clock, for repair work beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 19 and will reopen to all traffic at 6 pm on Friday, October 23, weather permitting in Kansas City, KS (Wyandotte County). All adjacent interchange ramps will remain open.
Project work includes expansion joint repairs, deck patching, repair of bridge rail barrier and repair work underneath the bridge deck.
The project contractor, PCI (Minneapolis, MN) will complete repairs on the bridge deck and then suspend the project for the winter season. Then in Spring 2016, the contractor will resume work and complete final repairs underneath the bridge with no planned impacts to traffic.
Traffic will be directed through the project work zone via cones and signage. Drivers should expect some delays and should allow extra time for their daily commutes.
Updated daily traffic information for this bridge repair project and for the entire Kansas City Metro Area can be viewed online at: www.ksdot.org/kcmetro/laneclose.asp.
The Kansas Department of Transportation urges all motorists to be alert, obey the warning signs, and “Give ‘Em a Brake!” when approaching and driving through the project work zone.