Wednesday, October 7, 2015

Indictment: Kansas man accused of manufacturing silencers in violation of federal firearms laws

A Chanute man was indicted Tuesday on charges of manufacturing silencers in violation of federal firearms laws, U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom said.

Shane Cox, 44, Chanute, Kan., who owned an Army surplus store called Tough Guys, is charged with 12 counts.

The charges include making a false statement during a federal investigation, possession of an unregistered firearm, conspiracy, transfer of a firearm in violation of the National Firearm Act, making a firearm in violation of the National Firearm Act and engaging in business as a dealer and manufacturer of firearms.

The indictment alleges Cox:
  • Advertised for sale silencers that were not registered as required by federal law.
  • Manufactured silencers without paying federal taxes.
  • Possessed silencers that were not manufactured, sold or registered as required by federal law.
  • Manufactured a silencer that was not identified by a serial number as required by federal law.
The indictment alleges that on April 21, 2015, Cox made false statements to agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:
  • Making a false statement: A maximum penalty of five years and a fine up to $250,000.
  • Possession of an unregistered firearm: A maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.
  • Conspiracy: A maximum penalty of five years and a fine up to $250,000.
  • Transfer of a firearm in violation of the National Firearm Act: A maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine up to $10,000 on each count.
  • Making a firearm in violation of the National Firearm Act: A maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.
  • Engaging in business as a dealer and manufacturer of firearms: A maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine up to $10,000.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,