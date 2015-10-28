Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Monster Jam® heading to Sprint Center with #MoreMonsterJam action than ever seen before
KANSAS CITY, Mo. ---- The widely popular Monster Jam® tour is heading to Kansas City’s Sprint Center, Feb. 5 – 7, 2016, for an explosive new points-paying endurance showdown, featuring more of what the Monster Jam fans have been asking to see -#MoreMonsterJam!
Unlike any other Monster Jam show seen before, this exclusive showcase of endurance will feature the best Monster Jam truck line-up ever highlighted by more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies and more action... #MoreMonsterJam! Fans will also be treated to competition vehicles such as thrilling Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs as they rip through the arenas during aggressive head-to-head racing action.
Headlining the tour will be eight of Monster Jam’s fiercest athletes, which will represent each Monster Jam race team of Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters, and Monster Jam ATV’s, competing against one another to earn valuable points during each new event discipline. These athletes will be contending for a bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® held at Las Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium on March 17-19.
Monster Jam Teams
Grave Digger®: Cole Venard
Max-D®: Jared Eichelberger
Scooby-DooSM: Brianna Mahon
El Toro Loco®: Mark List
Monster Mutt® Dalmatian: Cynthia Gauthier
ZombieSM: Bari Musawwir
New Earth AuthoritySM: Aaron Basl
Monster Mutt®: Daron Basl
Show Times
Friday, Feb. 5: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 7: 2 p.m.
Where
Sprint Center
1407 Grand Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64106
Ticket Information
Tickets for Monster Jam are available online at www.axs.com or charge-by-phone at (888) 929-7849. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Sprint Center Box Office. All seats are reserved. Tickets start at $10. For Group Sales, call (816) 949-7177.
Additionally, pre-show Pit Passes are available before the 2 p.m. show on Saturday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7 from noon – 1 p.m. for $10. Pit Passes are available online at www.axs.com. Party in the Pits is a pre-show experience that provides fans with unparalleled access by allowing them onto the actual racetrack where they can meet the drivers and get autographs, take photos, get up close to the Monster Jam trucks, and explore the obstacles the Monster Jam trucks will jump over and eventually destroy during the show.
